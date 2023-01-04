Merrily, we will continue to roll along

By Tim Smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
The 1981 musical of (nearly) the same name, Merrily We Roll Along, was the final collaboration of the legendary team of Stephen Sondheim/Harold Prince and will soon be enjoying a re-birth and a new Broadway opening in the fall of this new year, that stars Daniel Radcliff, yes, Mr. Harry Potter.
He has appeared along the “Street of Dreams” in a musical, most notably, for playing the lead in the '50s hit, and Pulitzer Prize winning, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying that saw John Larroquette (Night Court/Boston Legal) walk away with the supporting actor Tony Award.
“Merrily” has one of the most endearing of all Sondheim scores, and whereas that 1981 production closed shortly after it opened, it has remained a cult favorite, even winning an Oliver Award in London for best musical revival in 2014.
To catch up on the “Merrily” bandwagon, I am watching the film that was made of its evolution/closing by one of the stars of that production, Lonny Price, titled Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. Quite good, and highly recommended for musical theater history aficionados.
For Seinfeld fans, another future star from the '81 production is Jason Alexander.
From the New York Times’ Michael Paulson, dated December 16, 2022 and titled, “Merrily We Roll Along’ Will Transfer to Broadway Next Fall: “A starry revival of “Merrily We Roll Along,” one of musical theater’s most beloved flops, will transfer to Broadway next fall, hoping to right the show’s oxymoronic reputation once and for all…”Merrily, with a much-loved score by Stephen Sondheim and an off-bashed book by George Furth, holds a special place in musical theater lore: The original production, in 1981, was a fiasco so storied-it closed two weeks after opening…The show depicts, in revere chronological order, the fracturing of a three-way friendship between a composer, a playwright and a novelist who meet in their early 20’s. The musical is based on a 1934 play by George S, Kaufman and Moss Hart.”
I recently mentioned that family members had seen the Disney musical Aladdin on Broadway, and while catching up on end of the year news I saw on Playbill.com that the musical celebrated its 3,000th performance at its December 28th’s matinee. It recently “joined the Top 20 longest-running Broadway productions when it surpassed the original run of the Tony-winning Jerry Herman musical Hello, Dolly!”
Look for: A number of productions have announced their upcoming road tours, here are just a few.
Annie-Through June 2023
Come From Away–Through May 2023
Frozen -Through August 2023
To Kill A Mockingbird-Through March 2024.
Over the new year’s holiday weekend we traveled to a couple of smaller communities equally distanced from Dallas and Ft. Worth, where one appears to be enjoying a healthy tourism presence and the other has a contemporary downtown presentation with store and restaurant ‘fronts’, yet seemed to be lacking in patrons – and this was on a Saturday, midday, supported by beautiful holiday weather. I talked with some of the business owners and they seemed poised for the population that is headed their way.
They are going to have to stay committed, and appear to be just that.
Where there is a strong economy, the arts will surely flourish. One of these towns had a live theatre venue and the other had an art gallery, both right in the middle of their downtowns.
This column has always had a commitment to tourism, in partnership with the arts, and in 2023, that will increase. When “arts and about,” please support their business partners.
PS: I will be watching The Rose Parade, the 134th edition, and a family tradition for well over 70 years, and due to my deadline, I will have some comments in next week’s issue.
PSS: How about the TCU Horned Frogs – playing for the national football title. Our son is a graduate, and I know that he will be watching.
Connections made, through creative application, in our towns.
Dedicated to those who have and continue to inspire.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times]
&
t. a. smith
