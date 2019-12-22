Merry Christmas

By Tim Smith
Where did that time around us go? In just about two weeks, 2019 will be history. Can't remember when a year has gone by so quickly, yet hung around longer than expected.
This was a year of transitions for our family, where some events, numerous moments, determined the future, while others defined the past.
Thank you for embracing this work in your seasonal lives, the ones in which we have no control, the others, dictated by calendars and E-devices of all kinds. I appreciate your time.
During the 2020 column year I will be featuring colleagues that have, and continue to make an impact in their communities through the presentation and or promotion of art.
I have been working on this addition to my normal column flow for months, and to those whom I have asked, and those yet to come, your commitments impact my creative journey and I thank you all.
Kicking off the "Arts in Action" series it's best to begin at the beginning and that may surprise those of you who know my background in theater, and I promise that will be embraced soon and completely enough on down the road.
I am dedicating the series to the memory and creative impact of Mr. Jerry Moriarity.
From the cover of his 2008 memoir/reflections,"Picking The Bones Of Eleven Presidents And Others: By a Journalist with Presidential Credentials," here is Mr. Moriarity – in brief:
"Jerry Moriarity lived in the glorious era of newspapering and had a love affair with newspapers and the printed word. After more than 40 interviews and photo opportunities with the last 11 presidents, Moriarity began to imagine the ideal U.S president. Those topics created his study of the presidents, his hobby for the last 50 years.
“'All Things Considered' on National Public Radio interviewed Moriarity five times because of a Nixon editorial he wrote."
Jerry and his wonderful family lived just down the street from my grandparents in Kewanee, Illinois and he worked with my grandfather at The Kewanee Star-Courier newspaper. He would later serve as the Courier's publisher.
It was during a visit with Jerry and his wife, Betty, somewhere around the late 1990s, when our discussions turned to writing and I mentioned how I had an interest in that form of communication.
From that time forward, whenever we were together, he found a moment in his own unique way to encourage those fledgling efforts.
I had always been mindful of his weekly column at the Courier,"Not All Malarkey," and I patterned my earliest work after his blend of local and national news and trends, tied together with affection and humor.
To test myself, during 1999-2000, if memory serves, I wrote a few hundred words following a central theme each week during the year to see if I had the creativity to sustain that commitment.
The rest, as they say, is history, although it took a few years, 2006 to be exact, for my formal presentation to finally gain a foothold, and that was right here in the pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
I look forward to sharing Mr. Moriarity's work. President Ronald Reagan's thoughts made the cover of his book: “You are to be congratulated for your hard work and dedication which have earned the admiration of all who know you." That he did.
You know that I would just have to ask: Which film did you see on December 20th?
In passing: I was sad to learn that Tony Award winner Rene Auberjonois passed away. He won his Tony for supporting Katharine Hepburn in her musical theater debut playing Coco Chanel in the musical, Coco.
Ron Leibman, another Tony winner, (Angels In America: Millennium Approaches), also passed away. Mr. Leibman appeared in television and film as well, including Norma Rae with Sally Fields in her Oscar winning role.
Finally: Ms. Fields recently received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime work. Well deserved, and long, long overdue.
Upcoming: Playbill.com recently presented a listing of theater terms audiences should be familiar with, and that will be fun sharing. Some of them may surprise you. Look for them in the coming months.
A very Merry Christmas to you and your families, in our towns.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/06.
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.