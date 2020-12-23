By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
As session approaches, legislators are hard at work preparing for the new legislative session. Before bill filing arrives, however, I’ll be spending Christmas in District 42 with my family.
This holiday season, along with many other families, we’ll celebrate the birth of Jesus and the values He lived in his own life: caring for others and treating people with compassion and kindness.
This year more than ever, the holiday season should be about coming together to celebrate the blessings in our lives. While we continue to face difficult challenges, Oklahomans and Americans rise up to meet the needs of their community. It is encouraging to see how Oklahomans come together to uplift and support those in need, especially during the holiday season.
As we open presents, decorate sugar cookies and battle out snowball fights, please remember that many people are struggling this year than usual due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many people are facing difficult financial situations, and small businesses across the state are hurting as well.
It’s an honor to represent you and District 42 at the State Capitol. Feel free to contact my office anytime with questions or concerns.
Merry Christmas to you and your family!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
