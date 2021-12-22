Merry Christmas

||||
Dana Faye (Brooks) Rose Ayers of Davis, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Moore at 80 years of age.
Alan Ray Willard, 52, was born Feb. 14, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Leslie Oren Willard Sr. and Edith Vidamae (Murphy) Dollar-Willard. He passed away Dec. 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Bobbie Jane Sides, 73, of Wynnewood, Okla., was born to Wesley Robert and Ruby Lois Moring Jordan on June 28, 1948 in Pauls Valley, Okla., and entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Sherman, Texas.
Mollie Sue Foley, 88, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021, at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen, Minnesota. She had fought a valiant battle against Alzheimer’s for more than 16 years.
Melville Alfred Rennie III of Wynnewood, Okla., was born to Melville Alfred Rennie Jr. and Betty Williams Rennie on March 24, 1958 and entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 63 years. Mel passed away at his residence surrounded by loving family.
