Merry heart works like medicine

Sometimes in life, it takes a wake-up call for some of us to find a sense of humor. We are too serious and sometimes even grumpy.
"A merry heart does good, like medicine, But a broken spirit dries the bones." (Proverbs 17:22)
God gave us a clue about how joy can affect our bodies when He put in today's Bible verse.
God said a merry or cheerful, joyful heart works like medicine!
We cannot afford to be overly serious. If we do not have a sense of humor, we need to develop one because we will need as much joy as possible to get through and live with all life's situations.
Being able to laugh and make light of certain situations in life will help us through the healing process.
The Bible speaks of joy as a prescription for our bodies and is one of the active ingredients for our success.
Joy is not a filler emotion or an optional fruit of the Spirit that we can live without it in our lives.
If we want to live well, we must tap into God's joy within us and take a dose of joy regardless if we feel happy or sad. It is a way for God's healing power to flow through our bodies and become our strength in every situation we face.
When we listen to God and choose His words, His power within us is released to flow and heal. It has the opposite effect when we listen to the enemy and choose his deceiving words; we stop the flow of healing and give power to something the enemy said, which is dangerous.
Some things are not funny, and when our joy is on the line, it can be difficult not to feel anxiety, fear, and stress; that is why we need to pray and receive God's supernatural joy.
Where does your joy come from in your life?
“Heavenly Father, you said a merry heart does good like a medicine. I want that merry heart to radiate from the depth of my being. To love You is allowing You to do the work in my life. May Your love and a merry heart flow from me and all from Your Holy Spirit that lives in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
