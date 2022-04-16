Midway point for state lawmakers

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
We're at the midway point in the legislative session when all House bills are now in the Senate and all Senate bills are now in our chamber.
The House sent 381 bills and joint resolutions to the Senate to consider, and we received 327 measures from their chamber.
We now have until April 14 to pass bills out of regular committees and until April 22 to pass bills with a fiscal impact out of our full Appropriations & Budget Committee. We'll then have until the end of the month to consider Senate bills on the House floor.
At the same time we're hearing legislation, House and Senate budget leaders are busy negotiating the state budget for the next fiscal year.
We have a record-high $10.4 billion to appropriate this year. This is great news for those who rely on core services such as public education, roads and bridges, health and mental health care, public safety, and others.
But, we also will be conservative in our spending as $1.3 billion of our revenue is from one-time non-recurring funds including cash reserves left from previous fiscal years.
Couple that with the fact that some of our revenue growth is coming from increased inflation and gross production taxes that are higher because of decisions from our current presidential administration and the current global crises that is forcing oil and gas prices higher.
All of this means it will be prudent for us to save for the possibility of an economic downturn.
House Republicans have passed some significant legislation this year. We voted on a bill that would make all abortions illegal in our state except to save the life of a mother.
We also protected women's sports by passing legislation that would prohibit biological men from competing against biological women in K-12 and college sports in Oklahoma.
We approved measures that will improve election integrity in our state. Even though Oklahoma already has one of the strongest election systems in the country, there is still room for improvement in cleaning our voter rolls, clarifying absentee voting procedures and protecting against ballot harvesting from outside interests.
We've voted on measures that will grant all Oklahomans some tax relief starting at the grocery store and including some permanent income tax relief.
In addition we've passed meaningful reforms to better regulate the medical marijuana industry and stop illegal and black market operations. We've expanded broadband with the goal of ensuring that 95% of Oklahoma have access to high-speed internet coverage.
These are just a few of the highlights from this session. Many of these measures still have to make it through the full legislative process before they become law.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
