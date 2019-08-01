In the first six months of 2019, the Oklahoma Insurance Department recovered double the amount of money for policyholders compared to all of last year.
More than $5.1 million in claims disputes have been settled with the department’s help, says Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
“These recovery amounts make a real impact on peoples’ lives, and Oklahomans should expect their insurance companies to keep the promises made to them,” Mulready said.
“Today’s numbers show our department’s continued commitment to protect insurance consumers.”
OID’s Consumer Assistance/Claims Division processes and assist consumers seeking help with their insurance companies.
The division opened 3,061 files from January to June of this year. They’ve also answered 7,110 phone calls.
The money recovered from January to June of this year totaled $5,129,962.81. Last year, the recovery amount for the entire year was $3,549,619.17.
Policyholders who have an issue with their claim can file a “Request for Assistance” for the following types of insurance: auto, home, commercial, life and health, service warranty, title or workers’ compensation.
To learn more about the complaint process, go to oid.ok.gov or call the Consumer Assistance Division at 800-522-0071.
