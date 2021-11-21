In a world whose beliefs go against God's Word, God wants us to have courage and stand up for what we believe.
To do this effectively, we need to develop a mindset of Jesus.
"Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 10:32)
What is the mindset of Jesus? It is humility and submission to God's will and perfect obedience.
Everyone's perspective is a little different. Even when we all look at the same thing, we may see it differently from those around us because of varying mindsets.
Our mindset influences how we see everything, including God, ourselves, others, the past, the present, the future, money, time, good, and evil.
Our mindset influences every choice we make.
Every time we make a decision, we look at it through our mindset and choose based on the beliefs that make up our mindset.
It's crucial, then, that we, as a follower of Jesus, base our mindset on the truth of God's Word.
We may be a Believer and headed for heaven, but we can also view the world because we have found it in what we have learned from the world and not from God's Word.
Having a strong mindset allows us to stand courageously as a Believer, to be someone who stands up and speaks the truth.
God expects us, as one of His followers, to stand for God's truth.
Taking that kind of stand requires courage because that is only available through a mindset of Jesus based on the knowledge and understanding of God's Word.
What mindset do you think people would say you have?
“Heavenly Father, I pray for an accurate mindset which I will allow to be formed by Your Word. I commit this day to read and study Your truths and what is right. I will then be prepared with joy and peace as I face the world around me. You are Truth! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
