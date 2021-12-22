By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Many people misunderstand gift tax. Clients repeatedly ask me questions about the annual exemption, which will be $16,000 for an individual or $32,000 for a married couple in 2022.
Usually the client misunderstands the tax and believes that if they exceed that level in one year they will be taxed. That is not the case as in 2022 the gift tax only applies if a person gives more than $12.06 million total in their lifetime.
The facts relative to gift tax are as follows:
a. Gift tax applies only when you give away more than $12.06 million during your lifetime.
b. Gifts to charities do not count against your lifetime total.
c. Gifts in any year that do not exceed $16,000 to any single person (i.e. per donee) do not count against your lifetime total.
d. Gift tax is separate from income tax. There is no income tax to the recipient on gifts.
e. Every person is entitled to both the $12.06 million lifetime exemption and the $16,000 annual exclusion per donee. Thus, a married couple can give twice as much and can split gifts equally between them.
f. The annual exclusion only applies to Gifts that are actually transferred and received by the donee in the year. Future transfers do not qualify for the exclusion.
What does this mean?
Example 1: Suppose you wish to give $16,000 to each of your 10 grandchildren. You can do so with no gift tax implication and no forms to file because the amount given to each grandchild is not more than the annual exemption of $16,000. If both you and your wife wish to give $16,000 to the 10 grandchildren you can then give a total of $32,000 to each grandchild with no gift tax implications.
Example 2: Father owns the family ranch. It is worth $632,000. He deeds the ranch to his two children. The annual exemption allowed for the two children (2 x $16,000) is $32,000 and this is excluded from gift tax consideration.
However, he must report the fact that he has given remainder of $600,000 on Form 709 because it exceeds the annual exemption limits.
But since this is under his $12.06 million lifetime gift allowance, no tax is due and the tax form 709 is merely an information return to keep an account for the future.
If future reportable gifts eventually total more than $12.06 million then he would at that time be required to pay tax on the amounts exceeding that amount.
Conclusion: For most of us any concern about gift tax is unnecessary. In most cases annual gifts can be shielded behind the annual exemption and if we do exceed the exemption in any year it is unlikely that our lifetime gifts will exceed one million.
Careful planning can usually help avoid any gift tax liability for most individuals.
