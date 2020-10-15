Many may recall this discussion in a past article and although repetitive it is such a common misunderstanding that it is worth reviewing again. It is a misconception regarding the use and scope of Powers of Attorney. A few key facts regarding such powers include:
1. A power of attorney has no effect after the death of the principal (the person who is giving power to the agent).
2. A power of attorney is normally invalid if you lose capacity and cannot revoke it. That is why you need a “durable” power of attorney because a durable power of attorney that specifically references Oklahoma Statute 58 OS 1071 remains valid even if the principal becomes incapacitated.
How do these factors affect the application of a power of attorney? Many people have made this erroneous statement, “We don’t need to have a will because we have given our children a power of attorney;” or, “No probate will be required because I gave my child a power of attorney.”
These are false ideas that sometimes result in a complete failure of one’s plans for their property after death.
If a power of attorney expires at death, then the person who held that power can no longer act for the decedent.
The result, unless they have some other source of authority, is they can no longer access bank accounts, sell property, transfer property or conduct business for that decedent.
Seems simple but even the daughter of a deceased law professor ran into this obstacle last week. The bank was refusing to let her access the contents of the safe deposit box and demanding a probate.
Fortunately there is provision for the use of an affidavit for items under $50,000 so we were able to prevent the need for a probate.
Consequently, this discussion is short and simple but the misunderstanding discussed is commonly held and can seriously interfere with your estate distribution after your death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.