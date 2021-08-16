Mobile libraries, too?

By Tim Smith
The @ home ‘E’ dition
I hope that you are enjoying this edition of the Democrat – possibly over your mobile device. Yes, I am subtly promoting mobility here, and even though we are getting out more and more each week, we still can ‘return home’ at some point by just moving the fingers across a key pad. Amazing how far we have progressed since I began my first column back in 2006.
For the purposes of this week’s visit, I will be referencing my (Amazon) Kindle. But first, some background:
The manner in which I approach our weekly visits is that I have a number of resources that I can call on, apart from normal streaming outlets, and that generally means books, recordings, publications and most importantly, the input and feedback that I receive from friends, colleagues and readers.
I have also built quite a good @home library system that includes a growing range of topics and interests from a variety of sources. Sadly, no downsizing as of today’s date.
I mustn’t forget personal journals and memorabilia/ephemera garnered over nearly sixty years connected to the arts, especially theater. Hopefully you have recognized the importance of context in these weekly commentaries, and a critical element in establishing that playing field is having the history behind it in the form of tangible reminders.
No easy task, but challenging and ever evolving in its complexity, and on occasion, its simplicity.
Picture this: While you are on a mobile device, you may want to call up the Playbill website and when you arrive there, go to the section Photos: Latest Galleries for some of the finest in theatrical photography. The site (will, and I am assuming will continue) to offer current productions, yet for now, and until the Broadway community re-opens, they showcase productions primarily running in/around London’s West End theater district.
What makes this truly engaging is that Playbill taps into their vast archives to also bring back major works from the past. “We are growing young together” is an overpowering sensation that comes over me as I remember back, fondly, to what “brought me (originally) to the dance floors” as an actor.
With so much going on behind the scenes readying the New York stages for their emergence from virus challenges, these photos remind us of the power of the live performance.
This is fun: As I was preparing the final copy for this week’s column, on August 6th, I had tapped into the Playbill website and, as they do consistently well, it reminded its patrons that on that date, in 2015, Hamilton: An American Musical opened on Broadway. It would go on to win numerous Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, for its author, Lin-Manuel Miranda with the citation: “For a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with an American life.”
Its four principal creators, Mr. Miranda, Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire and Andy Blankenbuehler would later win Kennedy Center Honors with its citation: “Provide recognition to living individuals who throughout their lifetimes have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts.”
Miranda was cited for Hamilton’s book, music and lyrics, Mr. Blankenbuehler for choreography, Mr. Kail for direction and Mr. Lacamoire for serving as music director, orchestrator and co-arranger.
Now, back to the photo site: It also provides a large grouping of photos in celebration of the Hamilton: An American Musical and its opening night. They chronicle the show’s journey from The Public Theatre to its Broadway home, the Richard Rogers Theatre. If you are a fan, you will love this section, so enjoy.
And finally, my Kindle reader: To aid in my transition back to our live theater legacy, I am currently reading the fascinating and candid, “Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George” by James Lapine, (Published by Farar, Straus and Giroux, New York . . .)
In the book, Mr. Lapine “chronicles . . . his first collaboration with Broadway musical icon Stephen Sondheim . . . Interviews with most if not all the principals involved in the original production together with commentary by Lapine show Sunday in the Park’s growth from conception to the Pulitzer Prize announcements-with a brief stop at the Tony Awards.” (Newsweek: Joe Westerfield…)
Next week: The first (overseas) stage review is in, and with it, a ray of hope for our future Broadway community that re-opens on September 14th, hopefully!
Enjoy seeing you in the local “E”dition.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
t A s
[For EFA: 62]
(This is the @ home ‘E’ dition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith – Creativity squared x 2 – Since 5/20)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.