Mom gets the artistic flow started

Two days and counting. Welcome back to my homage to my mother, who on April 4, 2023, will celebrate her 100th birthday.
In the first of four installments, found in the newsstand edition for March 29th, I shared that rather than doing a summary of my mother’s personal accomplishments, of which there were many, I would share her life in generational segments that embrace the arts, of which she was an early “time/talent entrepreneur,” practitioner and supporter.
I know that she will be so pleased that I honor her in this manner.
In this issue, we will look at the years of 1948-1973.
As a member of the “Baby-Boomer” parental generation, my parents had moved to be near the city for better employment options for my dad, a veteran of the United States Army, and it was during that period that my dear sister and I were born.
Shortly thereafter, they determined that a new “suburban” lifestyle was the next move, and my sister and I were the happy recipients of that decision. The schools were strong, community development was in full swing.
Our community, Naperville, Illinois, was on the front line of empowering the national post-war renewal.
Dad was only a short drive from his work in Chicago, and Mother became quickly involved in the schools, church, and creatively, she began laying the foundation for a new move to enhance and re-direct the performing arts in our area.
This is while she was earning her teaching credential.
A founding team member of the new community theatre, she would not only serve in leadership, but dusted off her theater roots and appeared in some of their early productions. It was all the catalyst that I needed to begin my own performance interest, that had begun – actively – in the 4th grade.
Her ability to connect was transferable.
This was at this same period when television was coming into its own, and as I have written about, the new situation comedy format, that began with I Love Lucy and others, was laying a creative foundation that still resonates today.
Mother would often watch these programs with me, and I believe, (and deeply rooted), that our discussions impacted all creative work that followed.
Compact to Connection, works every time.
The '60s and '70s saw my career direction became more solidified, and over the years, through educational theatre, summer theater, and professional work, it was my mom who was the rock behind those commitments.
She did not live her life through my work, she embraced it and then was fond of sharing with others. She was my biggest fan.
