Month @ its end, already?

Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
I for one am surprised at how fast this month has gone, given the parameters that we must all live with, from sheltering in place, limited personal contact and restricted mobility.
The arts, through all its presentations, keeps us engaged, so embrace them when you can. Let the artists know that you appreciate them, this is a tough time as many are still unemployed, and will likely remain so well into the future.
We have come a long way in just a little over 10 months in putting this virus behind us, and progress is being seen on all fronts, even live performance offerings, which I will update as they come across the desk here, @ “Rusty Water Tower Place.”
In the continuation of this column’s extended salutes, I am going to be sharing two over the coming year, one in the sporting world, I know, not the arts per se, but trust me on this one, and the other a salute to higher education.
News from Carne Golf Links: Western Ireland. I am closely following the truly inspiring ‘rebounding’ saga of the team at Carne who recently learned that they are to host one of Ireland’s premiere events, the Irish PGA [Golf] Championship this August. Yes, this summer, and what is most significant about this is the anticipation that is already building on the social, economic and cultural impact to the area, staggered severely by the virus, that this single event will produce.
It is important to remember, that recreational and tourist areas in that part of the world rely heavily on foreign visitors, and golfers in particular are passionate about playing these great courses, especially links settings.
When events are successfully conducted, that brings a sense of opportunity to all other live stagings, not just, and most obviously, the performing arts.
The second feature that will appear once each month is a salute to Drury University located in Springfield, Missouri and in some small way, my graduation from there 50 years ago this spring. Talk about time marching on, where has that time gone?
This will be more than just a litany of collegiate milestones, it is being designed as a celebration of private, liberal arts colleges/universities that somehow continue to find ways to effectively keep professor/student class ratios low, almost like those historically found in the significant tutorial systems of Great Britain. That is one tough challenge in today’s higher education marketplace.
There was also a conservatory style setting in and around Drury’s tranquil 40-acre setting.
From class work to research, to the production of live theater, we never had to leave campus. I could walk to classes in just a few minutes. Don’t be fooled by this seemingly small locale, the amount of work that we produced is still amazing, and one that I look forward to sharing.
I will also reflect on how well prepared I was, upon graduation, to serve as an educator in theater, and later as a professional actor/director, and that in turn, laid the foundation for a career in training, human resource management, community and not-for-profit development.
Drury will celebrate its 150th in 2023.
If you are looking for something new to watch at home, I invite you to travel to You Tube and watch the Actors On Actors conversation series, presented by Variety Studios. It has been such fun having our youngest son staying with us for a few weeks, a millennial, he quickly ensures that we are up to date on all the latest programming.
The acorn did not fall far from the tree, he is a theater person as well.
The first of the series that we watched was a delightful session with Tom Hanks and Rene Zellweger.
Nearly devoid of celebrity banter, these two multiple Oscar winners brought us into their “reel” world that reminded one quickly and emphatically of devotion to craft and discipline, armed with intense study and preparation.
I applaud the producers of the program, for such powerful personalities don’t always mesh in these more intimate settings.
PS: The new addition at the closing is in honor of my grandfather, who when he retired in 1962, was the publisher of a small, local paper in western Illinois.
“Seeing” you in the “E-paper” is great fun!
For EFA-62
t A s
