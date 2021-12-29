Monthly elementary honors

The November Students of the Month at PV Elementary School are (front from left) Annika Brunk, Amayah Valencia, Addie Berg, Aubrie Blackburn, Izabella Beardmore, Heidi Davis, Easten Green, Lilah Ibrahim, Annie Tucker, Tytiana Jordan, (back) Carlos Mendoza, Connor Gray, Audrey Tomlinson, Even Moreno, Jayci Heath, Mylie Rubes, Lillian Savage, Carter Hatley and Kevin Perez. Not pictured are Sofia Barahona, Adalyn Lozano, Hadley Raper, Abby Vernon and Judah Williams.