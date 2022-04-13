Monthly elementary honors

The January 2022 Students of the Month at PV Elementary School are (front from left) Saylor Howard, Sophia Whaley, Brixtyn Jolley, Jax Johnson, Kayden Ibarra, Kross Gardner, Annie Milligan, (middle) Rosalie Swartz, Itati Meave, Trigger Lambeth, Sevynn Gardner, Caroline Chronister, Moises Tumax, Brandon Troutman, Kayla Gonzalez, Keandre Peters, (back) Blake Knight, Juliet Miller, Lian Reyna, Kaisley Kirkpatrick, Eliana Roy and Jake Johnson. Not pictured are Austin Elam and Josephine Long.

