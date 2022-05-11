Monthly honor given at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for March 2022 are Karlie Koesler, Garrett Barnett, Kimberly Diaz, Maveric Ashley, Brooklyn Rickert and Frankie Chen.
• Karlie Koesler is a sophomore and the daughter of Melissa Koesler.
Karlie has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in Art Club as the secretary, FFA as the reporter and 4-H as the county vice president. In her free time, Karlie enjoys photography and selling beef with Sandy Creek Beef.
• Garrett Barnett is a sophomore and the son of James Spears and DeeAnn Barnett.
Garrett has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Garrett received a 2 at OSSAA Solo and Ensemble contest.
• Kimberly Diaz is a junior and the daughter of Pedro Diaz and Fabiola Lizarraga.
Kimberly has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA and Rotary Interact. Kimberly competes in cross country, track and is a member of the Pauls Valley Pom Squad. In previous years Kimberly has been awarded outstanding student World History, Geometry, Physical Science and Spanish 2.
• Maveric Ashley is a junior and the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley. Maveric competes in golf.
• Brooklyn Rickert is a senior and the granddaughter of Tim and Shirl Rickert.
Brooklyn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and Oklahoma Honor Society. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact and is the vice president of student council. Brooklyn plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Band. She competes in cheer. Brooklyn has been awarded All State and All District in Band. She is an active member of Compassion Church.
• Frankie Chen is a senior and the son of Lan and Kong Chen.
Frankie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in track. In his free time, he enjoys running.
