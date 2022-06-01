Monthly honor wraps up HS year

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for May 2022 were Marlene Balderrama, Dakota Weatherford, Jazmin Nunez, Malachi Mellor, Savannah Courtney and Donovan Bolte.
• Marlene Balderrama is a sophomore and the daughter of Jose and Edith Balderrama.
Marlene has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She competes in basketball.
• Dakota Weatherford is a sophomore and the son of Alecia Weatherford.
Dakota has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and National Honor Society. He participates in student council. Dakota competes in football, golf and powerlifting.
• Jazmin Nunez is a junior and the daughter of Jose and Sonia Nunez.
Jazmin has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA. Jazmin competes in basketball and track.
• Malachi Mellor is a junior and the son of Adam and Jessica Mellor.
Malachi plays the trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Band. In band he has been awarded all district.
• Savannah Courtney is a senior and the daughter of Michael and Angel Hoover.
Savannah participates in FCCLA as an officer.
• Donovan Bolte is a senior and the son of Evan and Kristen Bolte.
