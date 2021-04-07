Monthly honors come at high school

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for December 2020 are Caitlyn Hagood, Jackson Hamilton, Amahra Worden, Gunner Derryberry, Tandi Richey and Robert Weilenman.
• Caitlyn Hagood is a sophomore and the daughter of Johnnie and Crystal Hagood.
Caitlyn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. Caitlyn competes in basketball, softball and track. In previous years Caitlyn has been awarded citizenship. Caitlyn is also an active member of the First Church of God youth group.
• Jackson Hamilton is a sophomore and the son of Matt and Joni Hamilton.
Jackson has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He serves as treasurer for the sophomore class. Jackson competes in basketball and enjoys shooting guns in his free time. He is also an active member of the Trinity Baptist youth group.
• Amahra Worden is a junior and the daughter of Nathan and Pauletta Worden.
Amahra has been named to the Principal’s Honor. Roll She participates in FCCLA.
• Gunner Derryberry is a junior and the son of Derel and Abbey Derryberry.
Gunner has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in gootball and power lifting. In previous years Gunner has been awarded citizenship. He is an active member of Crossroads Youth Group. In his free time he enjoys motor sports.
• Tandi Richey is a senior and the daughter of Lonnie and Amy Richey.
Tandi has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She serves as secretary in BPA, as president in student council and participates in Prayers Warriors. Tandi is a member of the Pauls Valley High School cheer squad. In previous years she has been awarded outstanding student in AP Biology and Financial Literacy.
Tandi is also an active member of Rise Student Ministries. In her free time she enjoys playing with her nephew, taking dance classes and participating in the youth worship band at her church.
Robert Weilenman is a senior and the son of Robert Weilenman Sr.
Robert competes in football and power lifting. In his free time he enjoys lifting weights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.