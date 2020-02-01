Monthly honors come at Lee

Students of the Month in November 2019 at Lee Elementary were fourth-graders Liliana Morales and Mason Idleman, fifth-graders Kate Taylor and Uziel Castillo and sixth-graders Lily Ray and Kevin Espinoza.
4th Grade
• Liliana Morales is the daughter of Adrian and Jordy Morales. Liliana has two siblings, Layla in the first grade and Lola in PreK.
Liliana’s favorite hobbies include dance and basketball. Liliana’s favorite subject is all classes and teachers. Her favorite food is Mexican food. When she grows up she would like to be a baker.
• Mason Idleman is the son of Nick and April Idleman. Mason has two siblings, Kylre in the ninth grade and Addy is a baby.
Mason’s favorite hobby is sports. Mason’s favorite subject is math with Mrs. Raper and his favorite food is steak. Mason would like to be an NFL player when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Kate Taylor is the daughter of Tommy and Janie Taylor. Kate has a brother, Harrison, who is in the third grade, and a sister, Anna, who is one year old.
Kate’s hobbies include dance, tumbling, painting and playing basketball. Kate’s favorite subject is math and likes all her teachers and her favorite food is spaghetti. Kate wants to be a physical therapist when she grows up.
• Uziel Castillo is the son of Alex and LoRena Castillo. Uziel has a sister, Susan Castillo in first grade.
Uziel’s favorite hobbies include playing basketball and tennis. Uziel’s favorite subject in school is science with Mrs. Porter and his favorite food is pizza. Uziel would like to be an architect when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Lily Ray is the daughter of Nathan and Danea Ray. Lily has a sister, Marley in the first grade.
Lily’s favorite hobbies are playing softball and basketball, and having fun with friends and family. Lily’s favorite class in school is her math class with Coach Harrison. Her favorite food is ribs. When Lily grows up she wants to be a professional softball player.
• Kevin Espinoza is the son of Jannet and Pedro Espinoza. Kevin has a sister, Tania Espinoza in the 11th grade.
Kevin’s favorite hobby is riding on his bike. Kevin loves math class with Coach Harrison and his favorite food is pizza. Kevin would like to be a doctor when he grows up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.