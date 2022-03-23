Monthly honors come at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for January 2022 are Laney English, Jase Ford, Sarah Christensen, Parker Green, Amahra Worden and Gavin Crouch.
• Laney English is a sophomore and the daughter of Brandon and Amy English.
Laney has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is a member of both National and Oklahoma Honor societies. Laney competes in basketball, tennis and cheer.
• Jase Ford is a sophomore and the son of Amber Ford. Jase competes in football, powerlifting and track.
• Sarah Christensen is a junior and the daughter of Lloyd and Gayle Christensen.
Sarah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both National and Oklahoma Honor societies. She participates in BPA as the secretary, Prayer Warriors as the organizer, Art Club as the reporter and Rotary Interact. Sarah has also been elected as a state officer for Business Professionals of America. She competes in Academic Team.
In previous years Sarah has been awarded outstanding student in Pre AP English, Spanish 1 and Anatomy.
She is an active member of the Eastern Gate Baptist Church. In her free time, Sarah enjoys reading and hanging out with family and friends.
• Parker Green is a junior and the son of Heath and Courtney Green.
Parker has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Parker participates in BPA. He competes in football, golf and powerlifting. Parker is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church.
• Amahra Worden is a senior and the daughter of Pauletta and Nathan Worden.
Amahra participates in FCCLA as the vice [resident. Amahra has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll.
• Gavin Crouch is a senior and the son of Joe and Kari Crouch.
Gavin has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of both National and Oklahoma Honor societies. Gavin competes in golf. In previous years Gavin has been awarded the Citizenship award. In his free time, he enjoys working, playing golf and video games.
