Monthly honors come at PVIS

The Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for August 2022 are Susan Castillo, Nathan Little, Sophie Watson, Kade Powers, Ryleigh Tharp and Levi Herrod.
4th Grade
• Susan Castillo is the daughter of Alex Castillo and Lorena Cardoza. She has one sibling, Uziel, who is in 8th grade.
Her hobbies include reading and playing video games. Her favorite subject is language arts and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. She loves KFC! Susan wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Nathan Little is the son of Chris and Ashley Little. He has three siblings – Ethan, Cailyn, and Abby.
His favorite subject is science and his favorite food is pizza. Nathan wants to be a train driver when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Sophie Watson is the daughter of Jeremy and Amy Watson. She has one twin brother, Rhett, who is also a 5th grader.
Her hobbies include watching TV, playing on the Switch, and playing frisbee. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Bergner and her favorite subject is reading. Her favorite types of food are Chinese and Italian food. Sophie wants to be a veterinarian or a counselor when she gets older.
• Kade Powers is the son of Lance and Megan Powers. He has two siblings, Kyler, who is in 1st grade, and Karsyn, who is three years old.
His hobbies include playing sports, fishing, and hunting. Kade’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Watson and his favorite subject is writing. He loves to eat steak. Kade wants to be a pro-athlete when he grows up.
6th Grade
• Ryleigh Tharp is the daughter of Coty and Andrea Tharp. She has two siblings, Ashton and Ledger.
Her hobbies including playing basketball, riding four-wheelers, and playing with her pets. She loves language arts class with Mrs. Carter. Her favorite food is pasta.
• Levi Herrod is the son of Aaron and Ashley Jones. He has two siblings, Wyatt and Amon.
His hobby is reading and his favorite food is pepperoni pizza. Levi is unsure about what he wants to be when he grows up but possibly a scientist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.