Monthly honors come for PVHS students

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for November 2022 are Gracie Ammons, Brycen Green, Anna Hamilton, Tyler Wood, Sarah Christensen and Elijah Barlow.
• Gracie Ammons is a sophomore and the daughter of Matt and Dara Ammons.
Gracie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA, Prayer Warriors and Rotary Interact. Gracie competes in basketball, track and is a football manager. In previous years Gracie has been awarded Perfect Attendance and Outstanding Student in Computers.
• Brycen Green is a sophomore and the son of Colby and Crystal Green.
Brycen has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football and baseball. In previous years Brycen has been awarded the Citizenship award. Brycen is an active member of The House church. In his free time Brycen enjoys fishing and hunting.
• Anna Hamilton is a junior and the daughter of Matt and Joni Hamilton.
Anna has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA as the secretary, Academic Team, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact as the vice president, Student Council as the secretary and is the junior class president. Anna competes in tennis.
In previous years Anna has been awarded Outstanding Student in Trigonometry. Anna is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In her free time, Anna enjoys reading, cooking, baking, and playing the cello.
• Tyler Wood is a junior and the son of Ricky and Charlotte Wood.
Tyler has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, track and power lifting. In his free time, Tyler enjoys lifting.
• Sarah Christensen is a senior and the daughter of Lloyd and Gayle Christensen.
Sarah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA, Academic Team, Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, and Student Council.
In previous years Sarah has been awarded the Citizenship award and Outstanding Student in Pre-AP English, Spanish 1, Anatomy and Art 2. Sarah is an active member of the Eastern Gate Baptist Church. In her free time, Sarah enjoys reading and spending time with her family and friends.
• Elijah Barlow is a senior and the son of Neil and Christy Barlow.
Elijah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in cross country and baseball. Elijah is an active member of the Christian Life Church. In the future Elijah plans on joining the National Guard.
