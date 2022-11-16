Monthly honors come for PVIS students

Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for October 2022 are McKinna Reno, Rett White, Sara Childress, Sawyer Schaper, Autumn Thompson and Caiden Wright.
4th Grade
• McKinna Reno is the daughter of Katilyn Reno. She has one sister, Gabriella.
McKinna’s favorite subject is science and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. She loves to play basketball and Mexican food is her favorite. When McKinna grows up, she wants to be a policeman.
• Rett White is the son of Scotty and Jessica White. He has two siblings, Dillion, and Hannah.
His hobbies include fishing, hunting, sports, and playing video games. Rett’s favorite subject is reading, and his favorite food is sandwiches. He is unsure what he wants to be when he grows up at this time.
5th Grade
• Sara Childress is the daughter of Jamie Childress. She has three siblings – Parrish, Jeffrey, and Kierra.
Her hobbies include coloring and watching TV shows. Sara’s favorite subjects are language arts and science. Her favorite teachers are Mrs. Watson and Mrs. Bergner. She loves turkey sandwiches and pizza. She is undecided on her future plans at this time.
• Sawyer Schaper is the son of Luke and Samantha Schaper. He has three siblings – Case, Logan, and Addy.
His hobbies include sports and fishing. His favorite subject is science, and his favorite food is chicken. Sawyer is still deciding on his future plans.
6th Grade
• Autumn Thompson is the daughter of Chuck and Debbie Thompson. She has two siblings, River and Jackie.
Her hobbies include basketball and her favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Autumn’s favorite subject is language arts and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She wants to be a librarian when she grows up.
• Caiden Wright is the son of Robert and Mariah Deslaurier. He has five siblings – Braelynn, Xoe, Chloe, Ava, and Brantley.
Caiden’s hobbies include weightlifting, baseball, and playing video games. His favorite subject is language arts, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. He loves to eat steak and crawfish. When Caiden grows up, he wants to work in the oil field.
