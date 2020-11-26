Monthly honors go to Lee students

Students of the Month at Lee Elementary for November 2020 are fourth-graders Leslie Mendez and Brody Solis, fifth-graders Lilly Tucker and Carter Hicks and sixth-graders Hailey Ibrahim and Kyson Graves.
4th Grade
• Leslie Mendez is the daughter of Gabriel Mendez and Rosario Rodriguez. Leslie has one sibling, Angel Gabriel.
She enjoys drawing and painting. Leslie’s favorite subject is social studies and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is pizza and pupusas. Leslie wants to be a painter when she gets older.
• Brody Solis is the son of Victor and Amanda Solis. He has two siblings, Andy, who is a junior, and Jake, who is a freshman.
Brody’s hobbies include playing Xbox, fishing, watching movies, and enjoying family time. His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Brody’s favorite food is ham and cheese hot pockets. When he grows up he wants to be an oil field worker just like his dad.
5th Grade
• Lilly Tucker is the daughter of Mitch and Sally Tucker. She has two sisters, Betsy, who is in fourth grade, and Annie, who is in kindergarten.
Lilly enjoys ballet, softball, tumbling, cheer, and basketball. Her favorite subject is language arts with Mrs. Watson. Lilly’s favorite food is macaroni and cheese. She wants to be physical therapist when she gets older.
• Carter Hicks is the son of Aaron and April Hicks. He has two siblings, Isabelle, who is in eighth grade, and Beckett, who is in third grade.
Carter likes playing on the computer in his free time. His favorite subject is reading and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Watson. Carter’s favorite food is manicotti. When he grows up, Carter wants to be a game engineer.
6th Grade
• Hailey Ibrahim is the daughter of Tamer and Laurie Ibrahim. She has three siblings – Joshua, who is in eighth grade, and Lilah and Ella, who are in kindergarten.
Hailey enjoys roller blading and baking. Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Rickey and she loves reading. Her favorite food is guacamole. Hailey wants to be a chef or baker when she gets older.
• Kyson Graves is the son of Sara Keller and Sheldon Keller. Kyson has four siblings – Bryan, who is in fifth grade, Braylin, who is in fourth grade, Blake, who is in third grade, and Kaisley, who is in first grade.
Kyson enjoys playing soccer, basketball, playing with his siblings and his dog. Kyson’s favorite food is hamburgers and French fries. Kyson wants to be a nephrologist when he gets older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.