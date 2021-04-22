Monthly honors keep coming at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for February 2021 are Mallory Sager, Samuel Yates, Kaylee Clark, Frankie Chen, Emerald Veales and Damon Gregg.
• Mallory Sager is a sophomore and the daughter of Brent and Ellen Sager.
Mallory has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and Oklahoma Honor Society. She competes in golf, softball and is a football manager. She participates in FFA, BPA, and Prayer Warriors. Mallory is an active member of the Whitebead Methodist Church. In her free time she enjoys showing livestock.
• Samuel Yates is a sophomore and the son of Paul and Cara Yates.
Samuel is a member of the academic team and Student Council. He plays trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. Samuel has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. In previous years Samuel has been awarded perfect attendance and biology student of the year. Samuel is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church.
• Kaylee Clark is a junior and the daughter of Lucinda Clark.
Kaylee has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the National Honor Society. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, student council and serves as the junior class secretary. Kaylee competes in cheer, cross country and track. She is an active member of the Compassion Church.
• Frankie Chen is a junior and the son of Lan Cao and Kong Chen.
Frankie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in basketball and track. In previous years Frankie has been awarded perfect attendance. In his free time he enjoys going swimming.
• Emerald Veales is a senior and the granddaughter of Shelia Vick.
Emerald competes in basketball and track. In previous years she has been awarded perfect attendance.
• Damon Gregg is a senior and the son of Adam and Megan Gregg.
Damon has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He serves as the senior class [resident and is the Panther mascot. Damon has been selected for the Oklahoma Youth Leadership Forum. In previous years Damon has been awarded Citizenship.
