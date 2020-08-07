With the lack of field days and workshops during the COVID-19 quarantine, Zoom educational sessions have been held monthly for pecan growers beginning in May. These zoom meetings highlight timely topics for pecan growers or homeowners.
Extension educators can also participate and receive in-service credit.
The upcoming session is on Friday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Advance registration is required to receive a link to join the meeting.
Topics for this month will be how to determine pecan development stages, crop load assessment and thinning, how drought affects nut development and updates on weevil and aphid control.
This is open to anyone and there is no charge for the event. Please feel free to promote to your pecan audience.
Dates for upcoming sessions are Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6. Each session will require new registration.
Information and recordings of previous sessions are available on the Oklahoma Pecan Management webpage- http://okpecans.okstate.edu/ or the Oklahoma Pecan Management Facebook page - @okpecans. Email becky.carroll@okstate.edu for advance registration information.
More information is also available at the Garvin County OSU Extension Office, 405-238-6681.
(Information courtesy of Becky Carroll, Associate Extension Specialist, Fruits and Pecans, Oklahoma State University)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.