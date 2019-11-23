The Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV still has more “angels” on the Christmas tree.
Each one represents a couple of holiday gifts valued at $15 each for children in need.
Gift suggestions for a boy or girl will be on the back of most “angels.”
Anyone interested in helping should avoid donating clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys.
New and “gently used” children's books and stuffed animals will be accepted at the library.
If unable to spend $30 on each child, donors are asked to provide a new toy or cash donation.
All gifts purchased for the Angel Tree should have the unwrapped presents returned, along with a large or extra large gift bag, to the library by Dec. 2.
The next book series at the library comes early in 2020 with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May 2020.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
• The library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old has also returned.
Any younger kids not in school yet are invited to come to the library for the fun activities at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday.
