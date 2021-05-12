More from the wings, of summer

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#797
“Lay hold of something that will help you, and then use it to help somebody else.”
(Booker T. Washington, 1856-1915)
Summer theater, First theater: “Hey kids, let’s do that musical!”
Welcome back to the next installment of summer theatre, from the wings, and today, it covers the summers of 1971 and 1972. I had referenced earlier that over the course of seven summers, I was engaged with four theatres that produced stage works for the local, and more importantly, the surrounding area.
The economic impact during my (traditional) contract period, mid-May through early August, was critical, especially to the rural farming and ranching area of Missouri where this theatre was located. Even more important for their downtown business community, was finding ways to prosper when the students from the local college had left for the summer.
Postscript: Multiply a similar type operation by the hundreds, possibly thousands, dotting the nation’s landscape, and you can quickly see the impact that their shutdowns caused during the summer of 2020. Moving forward, (and let’s hope they do), here is the rest of this week’s story line.
I had returned to the Missouri theatre in '71/'72 for what would be my last two seasons, and in reflection, those days really did get into one’s blood, just the anticipation of returning, working with old and new colleagues, savoring the close relationships built with the patrons who had come to be supportive of your prior appearances on their stage.
They truly embraced the company of players as members of their “summer resident” family. I still treasure letters and notes I had received from audience members who enjoyed my work.
Let’s not forget how important these venues are to the training of young artisans, many of whom will teach and coach rather than heading into the professional entertainment arena. Encouragement from patrons was vital to considering future professional work. More on that in later columns.
Case in point: When I returned for my second season in '71, I had just completed my first year in the classroom, and whereas the prior summer had revved up my creative engine, during this season, I was able to reflect back on what had worked in and around my school’s stage, and became more than eager to see what I would learn that would permit me to engage my students on an even higher-level next term.
In retrospect, those summers, when combined, were like earning a master’s degree. In fact, I believe I was one of the first in my group at school to earn credit hours for my final season. Note: I did earn a master’s in theatre four years later from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
That’s My (Will) Rogers: Los Angeles, Cal., May 12 (1935): “- Well, big headline today says Barbara (no last name listed) is marrying a count, or a duke or something, and we all get excited and start criticizing as though she was a ward of the people. Yours, Will Rogers.”
iGen-erational reflections: I have been sharing our enjoyment watching old films and the other day, we moved, just temporarily, from black and white to color and one of the numerous versions of the King Kong story was on tap.
This time out, it starred Jack Black and an Oscar winner (for “The Pianist”), Adrien Brody, and directed by another Oscar winner, for “Lord of The Rings: Return of the King,” Peter Jackson. What stood out was the quality of computer imaging technology, for 2004/2005.
It is amazing how far that art/technological science has matured over the past 16 years. Another Jackson trademark seems to be in the film’s length, Kong “hung” around for over three hours. Not sure audiences today would be able to stay interested in any story line for that long. More is not necessarily better, it is just, well, more.
Be that as it may, episodic storytelling is just not that prevalent, even Star Wars films come in, fully realized, in much less time.
EFA’s town: As you read this, I will be enjoying my family in central Illinois, whom I have not seen since well before the virus struck. I wish I could return to my grandparents' hometown, but just too far away and time is of the essence this time out.
From the mind and subsequent pen of Mark Twain: “. . . nothing so liberalizes a man and expands the kindly instincts that nature put in him as travel and contact with many kinds of people.” (-Letter to San Francisco Alta California, dated May 18th, 1867; published June 23, 1867)
