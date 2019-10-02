More honors come for 4-H students

Listed are more results from the 4-H contests judged at this year's Garvin County Fair.

Consumer Family Sciences Division

• Simple Sewn Fashion Accessory, grades 3-4 – 1st, Cordie Chandler, Stratford.

• Sewn Fashion Accessory with Closure, grades 7-8 – 1st, Karlie Koesler, Pauls Valley.

• Redesigned Original Apparel, grades 7-8 – 1st, Taryn McCaa, Elmore City; 2nd, Lauren Earp, Elmore City.

• Home Accent Kitchen, grades 3-4 – 1st, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.

• Simple Storage Bag, grades 3-4 – 1st, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.

• Home Accent Bedroom, grades 5-6 – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

• Storage Bag, grades 5-6 – 1st, Jenna Fielder, Maysville; 2nd, Addi Allen, Maysville.

• Simple Sewn Stuffed Animal, grades 3-6 – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

• Machine Pierced or Appliqued Item, grades 3-6 – 1st, Jenna Fielder, Maysville; 2nd, Addi Allen, Maysville; 3rd, Avery Harrison, Stratford.

Baby Sitting/Child Care

• Basic First Aid Kit, grades 3-7 – 1st, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.

Food Science and Nutrition

• Three Muffins, grades 3-5 – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Addison Owens, Stratford.

• Three Baked Drop Cookies, grades 3-5 – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• One Half Loaf of any Yeast Bread, grades 6-8 – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Three Yeast Cinnamon Rolls, grades 6-8 – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Three Rolled Sugar Type Cookies, grades 6-8 – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Jenesyss Ware, Stratford.

• Cucumber Picket or Vegetable Relish, grades 6-8 – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

Science and Technology Electrical Exhibit

• Original Lamps, all grades – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

• Exhibit Demonstrating Skill or Knowledge, grades 8-12 – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.

Wood Science and Industrial Arts

• Jr Wood Carving Article, grades 3-7 – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Sr Wood Carving Article, grades 8-12 – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Jr Woodcraft, Original Design, grades 3-7 – 1st, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley.

• Sr Woodcraft, Original Design, grades 8-12 – 1st, Nikki Keesee, Elmore City.

• Miscellaneous, grades 3-5 – 1st, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Miscellaneous, grades 6-8 – 1st, Nikki Keesee, Elmore City.

• Jr Metalwork, Soldered, grades 3-7 – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.

Enviro Ed and Earth Sciences

• All other discipline safety, grades 3-7 – 2nd, Ced Burch, Elmore City.

• Archery, any related item made, grades 3-7 – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

• All other discipline safety, grades 8-12 – 1st, Dylan Cope, Wynnewood.

• Archery, any related item made, grades 8-12 – 1st, Treas Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Shotgun, any related item made, grades 8-12 – 1st, Dylan Cope, Wynnewood.

Wildlife Projects

• Display of a Home Constructed Bird Feeder, grades 3-7 – 1st, Lilly Jones, Pauls Valley.

Plants and Animals

• Corn Exhibit, Corn Ears (10 ears) – 1st, Ladd Rickey, Wynnewood.

• Medium Maturity Hard Red Wheat Varieties – 1st, Ladd Rickey, Wynnewood.

Home Gardening

• Okra, 6 pods – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley.

• Squash, Summer, Yellow Straight Neck, 2 specimens – 1st, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley.

• Pepper, Jalapeno, 5 specimens – 1st, Chloe Cobb, Wynnewood; 2nd, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood.

• Pepper, Other Hot Pepper, 5 specimens – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Chloe Cobb, Wynnewood.

• Pepper, Sweet Bell Pepper, 5 specimens – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Chloe Cobb, Wynnewood; 3rd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley.

• Pepper, Banana Pepper, 5 specimens – 1st, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 2nd, Kally Milligan, Pauls Valley.

• Tomatoes, Cherry Type, 5 specimens – 1st, Cooper McKinzie, Wynnewood; 2nd, Will Kerr, Pauls Valley; 3rd, Rett Kerr, Pauls Valley; 4th, Chloe Cobb, Wynnewood.

Horticulture Terrariums

• Dish Garden, grades 6-8 – 1st, Shyanna Doughty, Stratford.

