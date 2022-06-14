More inaction on inflation

Shirley Gwynn Teal-Jones, age 82, passed away June 2, 2022, in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Shirley was born on July 30, 1939, in Purcell, Okla., to James Thomas Cavnar and Nora (Skaggs) Cavnar, the ninth of 10 children. She left Purcell about the age of eight and moved to Spencer where she attended p…