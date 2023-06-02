More monthly honors at junior high

The February 2023 Students of the Month at PV Junior High are 9th grade Elizabeth Michelle Daves and Jaspur Davis, 8th grade Rachel Hamilton and Ty Horn and 7th grade Kolbi Koesler and Gabriel Alvarado.
• Elizabeth Michelle Daves is in the 9th grade. She is the daughter of Jose and Elizabeth Millan. Elizabeth has many siblings including Rosalie Daves, Joel, Evelyn, and Rebaca Millah.
Elizabeth enjoys hobbies like cooking, tennis, and art. Her extra-curricular activity is band. Her dogs' names are Max, Fluffy, Sassy, and Red. Her biggest life goal is to graduate high school with a scholarship and her plan for the future is completing college. Her favorite school subjects are biology and algebra. A fun fact about her that most people don’t know is that she has 3 families: her 2 dads side and her mom’s side. Her reason for being picked as student of the month is for being nice and helping out.
• Jaspur Davis is in the 9th grade. He has a mom and a dad, and has a step dad named Kyle and a step mom named Melissa, Jaspur has one little brother named Bailen.
Jaspur has 3 dogs named Rosco, Gypsy, and Brutus, he also has 2 cats named Ramona and Maui. Jaspur's hobbies are listening to music and hiking, his extra-school activity is the academic team. His biggest life goal is to have a cabin/house in a place that’s cold, but he doesn’t have plans for the future yet. His favorite school subject is history, and a fun fact most people do not know about him is that he loves the outdoors. Jaspur believes he got picked for student of the month because of his good grades.
• Rachel Hamilton is an 8th grade student. Her parents are Joni and Matt Hamilton. Rachel has three older siblings Luke, Jack, and Anna.
She has three dogs Millie, Daisy, and Livi, she also has five cats Tony, Watson, Momo, Ernie, and Sassy. Rachel's hobby is hanging out with her friends. Her extracurricular activities are basketball and tennis. Rachel’s favorite subject in school is science. Her biggest life goal is to have a nice, wealthy, christian family when she is older. Rachel’s plans for the future include being an entrepreneur or an architect. A fun fact about Rachel is she used to sing and take voice lessons. She believes her reason for being picked for student of the month is because she is outgoing and friendly.
• Ty Horn is in the 8th grade. His parents are Stacey Brinkley and Dustin Horn. Ty has 5 siblings Tucker, Creed, Ryker, Maisy, and Trigger.
Torch is his pet's name. One of his hobbies is basketball and his extra-curricular activities are sports. Ty’s biggest goal in life is to go D1. Going to college is his plan for the future. One of his favorite school subjects is history. A fun fact that not many people know about him is that his real name's Braxtin. His reason for being picked as student of the month is because he is respectful to teachers.
• Kolbi Koesler is a 7th grade student. She is the daughter of Melissa and John Koesler and the sister of Korlie.
Her hobbies include taking care of her horses or doing anything outside. She enjoys showing horses, cattle, and livestock. Kolbi’s biggest life goal is to ride on the OSU Ranch Horse Show Team. When she is older she wants to graduate from OSU and own a cattle ranch. Her favorite school subject is math. A fun fact about Kolbi is she can drive a stick shift. She thinks her reason for getting student of the month is because she is a good student and she is kind to others.
• Gabriel Alvarado is in the 7th grade. He is the son of Jesse and Elena Alvarodo, and he has one sister named Alicia.
He has two pet dogs named Charlie and Luna. His extracurricular activities are band, basketball, and baseball. His biggest life goal is to make it to the NBA, and his plans for the future are to go to college for basketball. His favorite subject in school is math, and a fun fact about him that most people don’t know is that he used to perform in the Missoula plays. In his opinion he got picked for the student of the month because he stays quiet in math and does his work.
