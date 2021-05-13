More monthly honors come at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for April 2021 are Reece Reed, Maveric Ashley, Sebriana Cole, Gavin Crouch, Tania Espinoza and Michael Pettigrew.
• Reece Reed is a sophomore and the daughter of Richey and Angie Reed.
Reece has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She competes in basketball and cheer. Reece participates in BPA. Reece is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoys hanging out with friends.
• Maveric Ashley is a sophomore and the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley.
Maveric competes in basketball and golf. He is an active member of the Beaty Baptist Church. In his free time he enjoys going to the race track.
• Sebriana Cole is a junior and the granddaughter of Patricia Harper.
Sebriana has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She competes in basketball and track.
• Gavin Crouch is a junior and the son of Joe and Kari Crouch.
Gavin has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. He serves the junior class as an officer. Gavin competes in baseball and basketball. In previous years Gavin has been awarded Citizenship. In his free time he enjoys playing golf with his dad and playing video games.
• Tania Espinoza is a senior and the daughter of Pedro Espinoza and Janet Ramirez.
Tania has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in Rotary Interact.
• Michael Pettigrew is a senior and the son of Michael and Patricia Pettigrew.
Michael participates in FFA and serves as the Pauls Valley Chapter Sentinel. Michael will be going to Navy boot camp after graduation.
