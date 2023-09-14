By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we discussed various actions that you might take to insure that your wishes are fulfilled in the event of serious illness or death.
We specifically discussed the Advance Directive/Living Will that documents your specific wishes in the event you require life support of various types. The Living Will applies to three situations, i.e. (1) You are persistently unconscious; (2) You have a terminal condition; or (3) You have an “end stage” condition.
In each case, you can provide specific instructions to be followed by the person you name as “Health Care Proxy” regarding artificial hydration and nourishment. The document has been specifically defined in Oklahoma statutes.
Another key part of your personal planning for events that might occur prior to death is the preparation of Durable Powers of Attorney.
A major misunderstanding – Many people do not realize that a Durable Power of Attorney expires at your death. So many people misunderstand and think that because they have a Durable Power of Attorney for a deceased relative, that they can continue to conduct business for that person after death. But, that is not true. The powers given in a power of attorney die when the Grantor dies.
After death the power to act for the decedent must be granted by a Probate Court or some other mechanism such as a trust, Payable on Death provision, etc.
What are the options one might choose for the types of durable powers? The following are common types of powers of attorney.
A. General Power of Attorney. General Power of Attorney authorizes someone to handle your financial, banking and possibly real estate and government affairs as long as you remain competent.
B. Special Power of Attorney. Special Power of Attorney authorizes someone you designate to handle certain things you cannot do yourself for a period of time.
C. Durable Power of Attorney. The general, special, property and health care powers of attorney can all be made “durable” by adding certain text to the document.
Under a Power of Attorney agents are authorized to make decisions for you, sign legal documents, etc. Many people are unaware that a General Power of Attorney is revoked when the person granting that power becomes incompetent or incapacitated.
However, a “Durable” Power of Attorney allows an agent to continue making decisions on your behalf no matter what happens to you.
Therefore, a responsible adult child of an aging parent is usually given a “Durable Power of Attorney” so they can act on behalf of that parent, even if he is incompetent or incapacitated. This provides broader authority than just adding the child’s name to bank accounts and documents.
Next week – a more detailed look at Powers of Attorney that are commonly used in Oklahoma.
