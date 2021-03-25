By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we discussed the importance of planning in advance to insure that your assets do remain in your own family with your children after your death. The goal is to insure that your beneficiaries get your property rather than the government, creditors or your children’s ex-spouse in the event of a divorce.
Two methods can be used to protect your assets.
A. Insure that after your death the assets are not owned by your children as individuals, but are owned by a separate trust or LLC.
B. Transfer assets out of your possession while you are still living.
We discussed Item A last week. Item B is applicable if you want to protect assets from the state or federal governments in the following instances:
1. Federal estate taxes are based upon assets in your possession. Therefore, if you transfer those assets prior to death they will not be subject to estate taxes at death.
Remember, however, that if you transfer assets within three years of your death, they will be included in your estate because it is presumed that you transferred them to avoid tax. Oklahoma has no estate tax today.
2. Medicaid considerations are similar. Medicaid is a need based welfare type program. Thus, to qualify for Medicaid nursing home support, you must have very few assets and very low income.
Your home may not count against you if your spouse continues to live in your home or if you can expect to return home. However, in some instances it is desirable to transfer your home out of your possession.
Medicaid also has a “look back” period of three years, which may increase to five years in the near future. Thus, it is desirable to implement this plan well before your need arises.
There are several ways to transfer property out of your possession. The following are a few examples. As you might expect, the goal is to continue to receive some benefit without retaining all of your ownership.
• Example: Transfer property to others and yourself as joint tenants. You will retain some ownership but share that with others who will receive it automatically at your death.
• Example: Transfer property outright, but retain only a life estate. You retain possession and use, BUT that has significantly less value than the entire estate.
• Example: Place the assets in an irrevocable trust with other persons named as trustees. You can receive fixed distributions for your health, maintenance and support because these are limited amounts governed by an “ascertainable standard” that is beyond your control and is not subject to discretion.
Protecting your assets, thus comes with a price. Usually this price includes transferring the asset out of your or your children's immediate control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.