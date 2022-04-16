More on the way for state budget

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
April 14 marked the deadline for Senate committees to consider bills that originated in the House of Representatives.
As majority floor leader, my attention now turns to scheduling votes by our full membership on those measures – April 28 is the deadline for the full Senate to consider House bills, so for the next two weeks, that will be our focus.
While budget work has been ongoing since the end of the 2021 session, in the next few weeks you can expect more definitive information about the 2023 Fiscal Year budget.
You’ll also see a particular group of policy bills coming back to the floor, even after the April 28 deadline. These are measures that were passed by each chamber with language that differs to varying degrees.
When a chamber rejects the amendments made by the opposite side, bills are sent to conference committees so that final language can be crafted, then the House and Senate must each pass that unified version before the bill can proceed to the governor’s desk for his consideration.
We’re also resuming many of the traditional events that were put on hold during the pandemic.
This past week, for the first time in a couple of years, we observed a very patriotic day that stretches back some three decades, as members of the Senate and House gathered in joint session for Oklahoma National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day.
Members were reminded that the 45th Infantry Brigade helped train the Ukrainian soldiers who are now defending their country’s freedom from the ongoing Russian invasion, and how the Oklahoma National Guard stepped up to assist Oklahomans during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as they’ve helped their fellow citizens during tornadoes, floods, brutal winter storms and wildfires, as well as helping defend democracy in the Global War on Terror.
We’re truly blessed for the dedication and service of these 8,200 Oklahoma men and women from across our state who serve in the Oklahoma National Guard.
The Senate also adopted a resolution this week recognizing the 75th anniversary of Gold Star Wives of America.
This nonprofit national military widows and widowers service organization is dedicated solely to the needs, concerns, and welfare of surviving spouses and dependent children.
The phrase “Gold Star Family” began during World War I, when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war.
Lastly, we also saw the return of 4-H Day at the Capitol. This is the nation’s largest youth development organization, and in our state is a component of Oklahoma State University Extension geared toward young people from 5 to 19.
Based on a hands-on learning approach, 4-H programming includes agriculture, but has expanded to include educational projects in other areas, such as photography, robotics, community development and more, helping develop a solid work ethic, building character and teaching leadership skills.
4-H annually contributes more than 100,000 volunteer hours, benefiting communities throughout Oklahoma. To all the adult volunteers and the students who participate, thank you.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate.
