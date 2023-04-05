More services for Holy Week

Three Pauls Valley churches are teaming up to continue services for Holy Week.
On Maundy Thursday the First Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church and First United Methodist Church will meet together at the Methodist Church for a 7 p.m. worship service that night.
The same three churches will team up again the following day for a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.
This service will feature the cantata “Christ Lay in Death's Bonds” by J.S. Bach with an orchestra and meaningful “Stripping of the Sanctuary” liturgy.
The Presbyterian Church has announced its Easter worship service is 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
•••
A benefit to help Misti Collins during her breast cancer treatments and recovery is set for Thursday, April 6 in Wynnewood.
The event is scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. in front of Full House, 111 W. Robert S. Kerr.
All proceeds raised will go to help Collins as the upcoming fundraiser is serving pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink.
All donations will be appreciated as pre-orders can be made by calling or texting Robin at 405-444-0084. Raffle drawings will also be featured.
More information is also available from Jennifer at 580-369-0952 or Annie at 580-618-6228
•••
A Whitebead Indian Education Public Hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Whitebead School cafeteria.
•••
Pauls Valley Health and Rehab at 1413 South Chickasaw is inviting the public to an Easter holiday gathering from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The event, which is part of the facility's new community outreach program under new management, will feature free food, a petting zoo and live band.
•••
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Stratford Post Office, 116 East Main.
Postal workers will be on-site to answer questions about such postal positions as rural carrier assistant.
USPS employment requires applicants to be at least 18 years old or 16 with a high school diploma, be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment, be a U.S. citizen, provide recent employment history and have a safe driving record.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites in April.
• Thursday, April 13 (12:30 to 5:45 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, April 25 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, April 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank, 315 W. Grant in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library in Pauls Valley.
The next meeting is set for April 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its spring and summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.