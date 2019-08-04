By Tim Smith
The summer of 1969, especially during its mid-July to mid-August time frame, the world revolved just a bit differently.
Certainly not sure where you might have been hanging out during the period of August 15-18, 1969, but for some 400 thousand music fans they were ensconced on the grounds of Max Yasgur's "600-acre dairy farm" near Woodstock, New York for what was billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music."
Over the next few weeks, a few reflections on what Rolling Stone magazine listed . . . as number 19 of the "50 Moments That Changed the History of Rock and Roll."
Number "19"? What is included in the top 18? That would appear to be the larger story. Maybe for another time.
I had this epiphany, that during the evolution of the Apollo 11 journey that I would embrace the 'evolving' romance of the event by spending each evening over the nine-day mission with the Wright Brothers, Orville and Wilbur, through the pages of David McCullough's book, “The Wright Brothers.”
PODCASTING taken to a new level? I am grateful for the opportunity to pay-back/pay-forward during my recent studio experience. I have had the privilege to communicate with audiences via the stage, television, radio, and through the written word, yet this was my first venture into the medium of this generation.
Tim(e) Travels: The Open Championship. 2019's final major golf tournament of the year was recently conducted over the links of Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. It was the first time in 68 years that the playing of the world's oldest golf championship was contested on this track.
Over the years I've inserted memories embracing my love of the game into these paragraphs for varied artistic reasons.
An example: The photographic images of a tournament's competitive landscape enhances the unfolding personal drama.
Much like the photos that emerged from Woodstock brought it to life in new and some might say, disturbing ways, (it was 1969 remember), each image experienced over today's flat screen is a work of art that brings a new understanding of the demands of the game.
CATS: Nope, not an acronym, this references the film version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the poems by T.S. Eliot slated to come out on December 20, 2019.
The film's first trailer was released a few weeks ago, and here is what Playbill.com offered: "The trailer gifts us the first footage of the all-star company in all their feline (while still eerily human) glory, achieved through the use of motion capture techniques (that) director Tom Hooper refers to as "Digital Fur Technology." More cat-nips later.
"A picture is a poem without words." Horace
. . . and while we are dancing around on our musical stages: July 25, 1975 was the official opening night at the Shubert Theatre in New York City of “A Chorus Line.”
Workshops of the musical began at The Public Theatre in New York on April 15, 1975.
Almost exactly 40 years later, February 2015, workshops of “Hamilton” at The Public launched its meteoric rise to prominence. Both productions would changed the direction of the musical theatre art form.
Exit, stage right: With the passing of theatrical legend Harold Prince on July 31st, look for a tribute to his legacy in upcoming columns.
Our town never looked better, as being at home for a time became a reality. Play, ahead!
