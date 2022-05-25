More student honors at PV High School

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for April 2022 are Leah Nation, Mekhi Thornton, Piper Quinn, Aidan Arroyo, Kally Manning and Johnny Velez.
• Leah Nation is a sophomore and the daughter of Scott and Melissa Nation.
Leah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and National Honor Society. She participates in Art Club, Prayer Warriors and serves as her class secretary. Leah is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Pom Squad.
In previous years she has been awarded outstanding student in Spanish and biology. Leah is an active member of The House Rise youth group. In her free time, she enjoys competitive dance.
• Mekhi Thornton is a sophomore and the son of Jason and Tana Thornton. Mekhi is a member of the academic team.
• Piper Quinn is a junior and the daughter of Kevin and Amy Quinn.
Piper has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA and Rotary Interact. Piper plays the percussion in the Pauls Valley High School Band. In previous years Piper has been awarded Perfect Attendance.
In band she has received Small School All State Band, All District Honor Band, 1’s at district and state solo and ensemble. She was elected Drumline section leader and captain.
• Aidan Arroyo is a junior and the son of Cesar and Sandy Arroyo.
Aidan participates in BPA. He competes in baseball, football and powerlifting. Aidan has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and Oklahoma Honor Society.
• Kally Manning is a senior and the daughter of Greg and Kacy Manning.
Kally has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA and competes in cheer.
• Johnny Velez is a senior and the son of Juan and Guille Velez.
Johnny has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in BPA. Johnny competes in baseball. In his free time, he enjoys fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.