More students of the month at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for April 2023 are Ximena Sanchez Pina, Noah Olguin, Brenna Thompson, Rayne Major, Kylie Idleman and Bryston Todd.
• Ximena Sanchez Pina is a sophomore and the daughter of Petra Pina.
Ximena participates in FCCLA.
• Noah Olguin is a sophomore and the son of Abelino and Kortney Olguin.
Noah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in football and powerlifting.
• Brenna Thompson is a junior and the daughter of Brent and Famie Thompson.
Brenna has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in art club, student council and serves her class as the secretary. In her free time, Brenna enjoys spending time at the Dance Station.
• Rayne Major is a junior and the son of Manuela Chavez and David Major.
Rayne has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, powerlifting and track.
• Kylie Idleman is a senior and the daughter of Nick and April Idleman.
Kylie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in BPA, art club and student council. Kylie competes in basketball and cheer.
• Bryston Todd is a senior and the son of Lisa Bedell.
Bryston has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.