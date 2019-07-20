More of summer means more of vacation Bible schools.
A couple are coming to Pauls Valley with the first this weekend, while an old fashioned outdoor tent revival is planned at a church near Elmore City.
Up first is a VBS at New Testament Baptist Church located at 1717 S. Chickasaw.
This VBS is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, July 21-23 and 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Call 405-238-5606 for more information or a ride to the VBS, which is for kids four years old up through the sixth grade.
Then Trinity Baptist Church in PV, located near Grant and North Indian Meridian, will host a VBS the following week.
Trinity's VBS for kindergarten age kids up through the sixth grade is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each weekday July 29 to Aug. 2.
•••
Fair Oak Pentecostal Church, located at state Highway 29 and Airline east of Elmore City, is hosting a tent revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday, July 24-26 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Services will be conducted by “Come to the Cross” Ministries, while Rev. Joseph Hunt and family from Dibble are scheduled to officiate.
“There will be singing, praying, preaching and seeking God's face. It's all about Jesus.”
For more information, call Rev. Hunt at 405-206-7495 or Pastor A.C. Ezzell at 405-207-4230 or 405-207-8904.
• Homemade ice cream will be featured during an upcoming annual Pikes Peak School Social in western Garvin County.
A number of fun activities are expected starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27 on a large play area behind the rural school museum in Erin Springs across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.