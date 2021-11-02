||||
More treats than tricks
Lucretta Ann Shebester (Lou), 91, was born on July 11, 1930 at the Murray family farm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Her parents were Willie Mae Conner and Louis A. Murray.
Lance Micheal Martin, 41, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Lance was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on November 14, 1979, a son of Ronda (Owens) Lovin and Micheal Eugene Martin.
James R. Montgomery Jr. of Norman passed away October 17, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 77 years.
Hershel Lee Keck Sr. was born in Powell, Oklahoma on March 18, 1935 to Fred Warren Keck and Gracie Oral (Hargis) Keck. He passed from this life on October 3, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 86.
