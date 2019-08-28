Morse joins OSU vet class

Abby Morse of Pauls Valley is among the 106 students welcomed last week as the 2023 class at Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences.
The induction ceremony came Aug. 16 on the OSU Stillwater campus.
Morse has a bachelor’s degree in animal science/pre-veterinary from Oklahoma State University. She is the daughter of Mitchell and Kimberley Dunnam of Pauls Valley.
“We are excited for these students to join our DVM program,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center.
“Since last year we hired many new faculty members who are eager to work with our students, nine of which are new positions including a full-time counselor and wellness coordinator.”
Comprised of 86 females and 20 males the class of 2023 represents the states of Arkansas, California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Vermont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.