Motion helps out with school lessons
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Motion helps out with school lessons
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- Big time concert has some concerns
- Garvin County Public Records
- Hearing focuses on tragic wreck
- Inmates make their way to prison
- Garvin County Public Records
- Family, community big for Rennie
- Peach festival comes to Stratford
- Tragic crash gets day in court
- Garvin County Public Records
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.