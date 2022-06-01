Movie and some popcorn this summer

Summer time at Pauls Valley’s public library includes a movie and popcorn for kids every week in June.
The new “Movie and Popcorn” activity will be offered at 2 p.m. every Thursday during the first month of summer at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
There’s also the second go-round for the library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This one involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Starting this week the new book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner.
A few other activities are also lined up by the library for the summer.
A summer reading program will feature two special gatherings – a come-and-go bat cave at the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 and an Extreme Animals program at 1 p.m. June 21 at the same pavilion near the recreation center.
During June and July the library is also offering a creative writing contest to go with a summer bingo program that focuses on reading.
A monthly coloring contest for all ages already in place will continue through the summer.
The dates are set for the library’s next book lecture series.
The Let’s Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities will return later in the summer.
The theme of this next book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Books include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
