The Oklahoma Leopold Education Project (OKLEP), Wynnewood Public Library and Wynnewood Historical Society are showing the movie “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for our Time” on Saturday, March 7.
The showing takes place at the Eskridge Hotel Museum in Wynnewood as doors open at 1:30 p.m., while the movie starts at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and is open to the public, but seating is limited so those interested are encouraged to arrive early.
A display about Aldo Leopold and the Leopold Education Project will be available for viewing. There will be door prizes and refreshments.
This showing is part of Aldo Leopold week with celebrations planned across several states. Last year over 26 communities throughout the country gathered to celebrate the event with a variety of activities and festivals to celebrate Leopold’s ideas.
The words of Aldo Leopold wrote in 1948 still strike a note today, “There are some who can live without wild things, and some who cannot.”
These words are the start of Leopold’s famous book, “A Sand County Almanac,” one of the most loved conservation classics of all time.
The words in the book are a much-needed reminder of Leopold’s philosophy that people must live in harmony with the natural world.
•••
Another round of taking family dogs to class will soon begin meeting weekly at Pauls Valley's community dog park.
Meeting once a week into mid-April is a series of dog obedience class set to start Monday, March 9.
The classes will be at 6 p.m. each Monday night for the six-week period at the dog park in Wacker Park.
Human participants will need to bring a four- to six-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that fits their dog properly.
To take part children must at least nine years old. The cost is $50 unless the child is in a 4-H chapter. There's no charge for any 4-H students.
Dogs must be at least four months old.
Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
