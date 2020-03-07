A group of students and others continue working toward opening night for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater's next live production.
It's set for 7 p.m. starts on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 as “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” will be presented at the PV Junior High auditorium.
Renee Mackey-Myler is again serving as the director, which this time is a Marvel related play with local junior high and high school students filling the cast.
The cast lineup includes Rhylee Tucker, Corbin Tucker, Collin Billus, Sarah Christensen, Emma Christensen, Brookelan Russell, Julie Balcerak and there are two more “who will be a surprise.”
Michael Billus is working as stage crew assistant.
• The Origin of Thor and Loki – Thor, God of Thunder, has spent most of his immortal life defending Earth and other realms from threats as Prince of Asgard, realm of the gods, and a founding member of The Avengers.
He wields the mystical mallet, Mjolnir, with immense power and can summon the lightning and thunder…which comes in handy when he finds himself in trouble caused by his brother Loki, God of Mischief, whose tricks and schemes have often wreaked havoc across the realms.
As Thor struggles with the stress of final exams, his brother, Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure.
Neither are beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents’ favor.
But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two Princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia.
