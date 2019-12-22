Garvin County towns were well represented on the fall 2019 honor rolls at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Students who take at least 12 credit hours of collegiate-level coursework and earn no grade lower than an “A” are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Students who take at least 12 credit hours and earn no grade lower than a “B” are listed on the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
A total of 243 students were named to the 2019 fall semester honor rolls at MSC, including 102 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Garvin County area students include:
• Elmore City: (President’s Honor Roll) – Megan Gardner.
• Foster: (Vice President’s Honor Roll) – Austin Fisher.
• Maysville: (Vice President’s Honor Roll) – Shandra Mathis.
• Paoli: (President’s Honor Roll) – Makayla Green.
• Pauls Valley: (President’s Honor Roll) – Brittany Foster; (Vice President’s Honor Roll) – Paige Briscoe and Lee Foster.
• Stratford: (Vice President’s Honor Roll) – Vanessa Cothren and Keri Richmond.
• Wynnewood: (Vice President’s Honor Roll) – Cheyennea Duke and Logan Martin.
“It is no small task to undertake 12 or more hours and earn top grades while perhaps working one or more jobs, having children or participating in a multitude of activities on campus,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.
“We congratulate our honor roll students and encourage others to follow their lead.”
Enrollment is currently ongoing for spring semester courses at Murray State College, which begin on Monday, Jan. 13.
