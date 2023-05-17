Multimedia medals come for MATC students

Six Mid America Technology Center students enrolled in Mr. Walls’ Multimedia Specialist program brought home 18 medals in six different events and claimed the fifth ‘World Championship’ for the Multimedia class at the Business Professionals of America 2023 National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California.
This year marked the largest BPA conference with 6,500 members in attendance. Oklahoma was well represented with 500 students attending.
The level of competition was extremely high this year as top MATC finishers included:
• Blanchard: Greg Meiser, 1st Branding Team (postsecondary); Kat Silk, 2nd Branding Team (postsecondary).
• Bridge Creek: Laney Workman, 10th User Experience Design with Adobe XD.
• Noble: Colten Barbee, 1st Branding Team (postsecondary), Colten Barbee, 3rd Promotional Photography (postsecondary), Neftali Baquera, 2nd Branding Team (postsecondary); Neftali Baquera, 4th Website Design Team (postsecondary); Neftali Baquera, 6th Fundamentals of Web Design (postsecondary); Neftali Baquera, 9th Promotional Photography (postsecondary).
• Paoli: Derek Stewart, 1st Branding Team (postsecondary).
• Purcell: Trenton Griggs, 2nd Branding Team (postsecondary); Trenton Griggs, 7th Promotional Photography (postsecondary); Keira Starns, 10th User Experience Design with Adobe XD.
• Washington: Kendall Edelen, 2nd Branding Team (postsecondary); Kendall Edelen, 3rd Digital Media Production (postsecondary); Kendall Edelen, 4th Promotional Photography (postsecondary); Kendall Edelen, 4th Website Design Team (postsecondary); Katy Cornforth, 10th User Experience Design with Adobe XD
Oklahoma also received the Postsecondary Professional Cup.
This award is given to the highest performing association in this division which includes chapters in technology centers, community and technical colleges, and universities.
BPA is the co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration, health administration, and other related career fields.
