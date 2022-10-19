The dreaded words “Show Postponed” is the new reality for the musical “Funny Girl” originally scheduled to hit a Pauls Valley stage this week.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group was planning to hold performances Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 21-22, followed by a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 23, all at the local high school auditorium.
A personnel matter seems to have led to a postponement as right now there are plans to do the show early in 2023.
Pauls Valley's big holiday festival called Fallfest is set from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Pauls Valley.
The lineup of activities to be featured includes food, family fun, games and entertainment. There will be face painting, balloon animals, a fun DJ and even a “little magic.”
A Halloween costume contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call the PV Chamber of Commerce at 405-238-6491.
Also, a handful of Pauls Valley churches are now planning to offer the holiday treats with a community Trunk-or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, which is of course Halloween.
More specifics on the event will come when updated information is available.
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
