Musically speaking, and much better late than never

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home Edition
Est: May 2020
Content-Create-Connect
For jazz lovers, I highly recommend the 25-installment, (each is less than 10 minutes in length, some are quite short and easily watched in one sitting) of the 2011 lecture series, Wynton at Harvard: Music as Metaphor.
Famed trumpet virtuoso, Wynton Marsalis, with his quintet and featured guest musicians, take us through the evolution of the genre from a number of unique perspectives, that also features musical accentuations.
It is like attending a music conservatory in the comfort of your own home.
From the original Harvard news release: It was announced that, “Wynton Marsalis will launch a two-year performance and lecture series . . . Currently the Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Marsalis is an accomplished musician, composer, bandleader and educator who has made the promotion of jazz and cultural literacy his hallmark causes.”
The release continues: “Wynton Marsalis is both an internationally acclaimed musician and a leader in educating people about the importance of arts and culture . . . Throughout the ages, artists have been truth tellers for civilization; they speak about the essence of their society in ways that others cannot or will not. . . Lecturing on a variety of topics to illuminate the relationship between American music and the American identity. His talks will be punctuated with performances by dancers, Marsalis’ quintet and other ensembles . . . His lecture/performance . . . titled “Music as Metaphor” (and) will feature Ali Jackson (drums), Dan Nimmer (piano), Walter Blanding Jr. (tenor sax), Carlos Henriquez (bass), James Chirillo (guitar and banjo), and Mark O’ Connor (violin).”
It is an hour plus that you will not regret devoting in an appreciation of the art form.
Summer 2022: Just seems to be heating up, in a positive way, as new films are popping up that remind us of the fun it is, going to the movies on a hot summer day, and emerging, refreshed having been entertained.
Certainly, starting out the summer months with Top Gun-Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, I am now hearing that Where the Crawdad Sings is entertaining and the trailer for the new Julia Roberts/George Clooney comedy, Ticket to Paradise appears to be a “look forward to selection” in welcoming in the fall season. Maybe within that period, we will have a cold and wet day that we can use as an excuse to go to the movies. We really don’t need one.
This has been summer to remember, and yes, even fondly, with these films in our memory bank.
Just returned from a road trip that took me across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas, and in reflection, I really did not need a map, just needed to follow the colors of the grass-the further north I traveled, the greener it became.
I experienced days when it was in the low 70s, (central Illinois) and yes, even a thunder storm, again Illinois. I had almost forgotten what rain looked and smelled like. Nothing is more relaxing than sitting outside and hearing, smelling and feeling a summer rain shower . . . unless it’s taking in a summer movie or play. On that latter note:
A colleague here reported that he had seen a production of The Music Man at a well-established community theatre, and that ALL of the seats for his performance had been bought out by a single patron. This is not a small venue, and that was stating and then demonstrating something quite special.
That type of support, albeit on smaller scales, occur all across the country in these post-COVID times, and aren’t we fortunate that the arts are alive and well, especially for our future patrons.
Next Week: Three quick recommendations that hopefully will bring you back. The new Ron Howard film, 13 Lives, the LIV golf situation, explained by a three-time Pulitzer Prize winning author of political commentary, Thomas Friedman, and the very beginnings of the Star Wars canon, as realized by Industrial Light and Magic, ILM.
Remember, there is always an opening night, some large, many are smaller, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022: A partner in the creative, one key at a time
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
t. a. (word) smith
Supporting local newspapers across the nation, who continually report today’s history.
Where A r [ts] Thou? is also published in a newsstand edition each Wednesday by the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
